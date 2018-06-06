  1. Home
BlackBerry Key2 full spec list revealed, Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM and much more

|
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
  • Everything out in the open
  • Official launch 7 June

BlackBerry Mobile will finally fully reveal its new handset, the BlackBerry Key2, tomorrow, Thursday 7 June but at the going rate of the leaks, there won't be much to reveal.

Press renders have already leaked and the company itself has officially revealed the name and the dual camera system in teaser posts on Twitter and the like.

Now we have what it firmly believed to be the full specifications list. Yep, it looks like we know everything now.

Posted on @evleaks' Twitter feed, the spec list is extensive and unveils everything about the new phone.

Some of the details were leaked in previous rumours or official teasers, such as the 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual camera, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 3,500mAh battery, but there is so much more information to be gleaned.

The BlackBerry Key2 will have 6GB of RAM and be available with 64GB or 128GB storage options. A microSD card slot can increase that by a further 256GB.

The front camera is 8-megapixels and capable of 1080p video recording, the rear can record 4K video.

The 4.5-inch display has a resolution of 1620 x 1080 and, of course, there is a full QWERTY keyboard at the bottom of the handset. It comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo.

You can find out more about the BlackBerry Key2 in our extensive rumour round-up here. And follow the launch event as it happens on Pocket-lint here.

