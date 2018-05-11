BlackBerry will unveil its KeyTwo smartphone in June

Yes, BlackBerry still makes smartphones, and in fact, it has a new one to show us next month in New York.

BlackBerry's official Twitter account has posted a teaser for an upcoming event on 7 June at 10am in New York, where it apparently plans to unveil "an icon reborn", aka the successor to the BlackBerry KeyOne. How do we know that? An image included with the teaser specifically shows the BlackBerry logo along with the words "Key2", while the tweet itself shows emoji for a key, the number 2, and a set of eyes.

Hands-on images of the KeyTwo also surfaced up earlier this month - and the device looked a lot like the KeyOne. But beyond that one leak, there have been a bunch of rumours about this upcoming device. To view them all gathered in one place, see Pocket-lint's round-up.

If there's one company that, by all accounts, should have been killed off by the smartphone revolution started by the iPhone in 2007, it's BlackBerry. For years, the company was hampered by its insistence on sticking with its own operating system, and by its legions of physical keyboard-needing fans. Then, came the KeyOne: the first Android-powered BlackBerry with a physical keyboard, beneath the screen.

If there was ever a device to convince BlackBerry loyalists to jump onboard Android, the KeyOne is it. Launched in 2017, it's a more complete package than the Priv was, and is a much more compelling device than either of the two most recent all-touch phones. But, at £499, the KeyOne isn't cheap considering its specification. However, there's literally nothing else like it on the market - it's a truly standout device.

Whatever you think of BlackBerry, it's great to have something different in the world of Android. We're excited to see how the company improves upon the KeyOne; Pocket-lint will bring you the latest, as it's announced.