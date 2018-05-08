BlackBerry KeyTwo pops up in official Wi-Fi Alliance certification
- Has dual-band Wi-Fi
- Certificate issued suggests phone soon to launch
The follow-up to the BlackBerry KeyOne has appeared on an official "Interoperability Certificate", as approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance.
This means the BlackBerry KeyTwo - or Key2 as some are calling it - has been approved in stringent Wi-Fi tests. It also means it can't be long before TCL will unveil the phone fully.
Information gleaned from the certificate reveals some pretty standard smartphone stuff. The KeyTwo will have dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) like the vast majority of recent handsets. And it will come with Android O (Oreo) - at least 8.0 - from the box.
Its model number is listed as BBF100-6.
The phone was approved on 7 May and this is usually an indication that it is imminent.
Other details to have been leaked previously, along with alleged hands-on and press images, include the likelihood of the phone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That puts it around the mid-range bracket.
But, where it differs from most other competitors today is with its full QWERTY keyboard. Like the KeyOne, the keyboard sets this handset apart and makes it much more BlackBerry in style.
It is said to be a little more angular than its predecessor, however.
