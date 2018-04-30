Leaked BlackBerry KeyTwo images show redesigned keyboard and possible Key2 branding

Following the leaked set of renders showing the BlackBerry KeyTwo from angles, some new hands-on images purporting to be of the upcoming BlackBerry device have appeared online and reaffirm the design differences over the BlackBerry KeyOne.

The images, that have appeared on both the Crackberry forums and Weibo, show a redesigned keyboard, which looks similar to that of the BlackBerry Passport. The keys on the new phone are a lot flatter in appearance, and have a matte finish compared to the glossy finish of the KeyOne. They also appear to be slightly larger and the chrome frets between the keys have been ditched too.

Also new on these images is a different key in the bottom right of the keyboard, that can't be seen in the renders. The key in question looks as though it may open an app drawer. The second set of images, posted to Weibo, show some images supposedly taken with the KeyTwo's camera - which going by the renders will be dual-lens this year - and on one of the images, there is a watermark that could confirm the phone's name.

While we have been going with the name KeyTwo for some time, we haven't seen it written out in this way before. There are however apps on the Google Play Store that could imitate the watermark feature, so take this with a pinch of salt for now.

We still don't know when BlackBerry plans to unveil the KeyTwo/Key2, but considering renders and now hands-on images have appeared online, we can't be too far away.