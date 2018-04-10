BlackBerry KeyTwo "Athena" revealed in amazing press picture leak

The QWERTY keyboard-touting sequel to the BlackBerry KeyOne has appeared in render form online.

The phone that many are calling the BlackBerry KeyTwo, but also goes by the rumoured name BlackBerry KeyOne 2 or codename Athena online, is shown from every angle in alleged press images posted on Slashleaks.

If genuine, you can clearly see the front, rear, left and right sides, plus top and bottom of the forthcoming handset - thought to be coming in the next couple of months.

There are a number of key, visible differences to its predecessor, the KeyOne. For starters, you can see a dual lens camera on the rear. Last year's model only has a single lens unit.

It seems that the KeyTwo will stick with a 3.5mm headphone jack, but in a potentially slimmer build. The keyboard also seems a little more sleek than on the KeyOne.

It matches the overall design, which seems to have become more angular and less rounded this year.

Of course, TCL - the manufacturer - hasn't confirmed that the posted images are real, so this is purely still speculation for now. But if they are genuine, it could have another success on its hands. The device pictured is a handsome devil for sure.