BlackBerry promises "at least" two new smartphones in 2018

BlackBerry, under the ownership of TCL Communications, has announced at CES 2018 that there will be "at least two new BlackBerry smartphones this year". As for what those two smartphones will be is anyone's guess at the moment, as BlackBerry hasn't revealed any details whatsoever, but it's highly likely we'll see at least one at Mobile World Congress next month.

BlackBerry released the KeyOne and Motion smartphones in 2017 to positive reviews. The KeyOne has an excellent physical keyboard that appeals to BlackBerry fans young and old, while the Motion combines the very best of BlackBerry's security features with a long battery life in a touchscreen phone.

Will we get a similar duo in 2018? We'll have to wait and see

In other BlackBerry related news at CES 2018, the company has unveiled a £549 Bronze edition of the KeyOne. Not only has the new model been given a lick of molten-coloured paint to give a decidedly premium business casual appearance, but it also gets a dual-SIM slot for further attracting business customers.