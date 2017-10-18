BlackBerry Motion all-touch phone now available to pre-order for £399

TCL has announced when you can get its latest BlackBerry smartphone.

BlackBerry is a brand name synonymous with one thing: keyboards. When you think of the mobile maker's name, you think of old-style smartphones equipped with tiny QWERTY keys. But it has been known to dabble in touchscreen devices. And its latest phone is a prime example. Called BlackBerry Motion, it's an all-touch smartphone coming to the UK and other select markets in Q4 2017.

It's the first BlackBerry smartphone to offer IP67 water and dust resistance. It also has "anti-scratch display" technology, TCL said, and the largest battery ever in a BlackBerry, which should net you about 32+ hours of mixed use. And, thanks to support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 protocol, you can charge that 4,000mAh battery up to 50 per cent in roughly 40 minutes via its USB Type-C charger.

Other features on the new phone include a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, aluminum frame with a soft-grip textured back, and Android 7.1 Nougat. (TCL said it will be upgraded to Android Oreo sometime in 2018.) Also, like the BlackBerry KEYone, it has a "hardened operating system", which just means it has BlackBerry's own security apps and features, which continue to make these phones so popular.

For instance, the Motion has a personal Locker so you can store documents and photos to an internal storage area that requires the a PIN code or fingerprint to access. Locker mode even allows you to capture images and directly and then save those photos to the internal storage area, so they are not automatically saved to a cloud. TCL has also included a customisable Convenience key on the device.

See Pocket-lint's BlackBerry Motion guide for more features. The phone is now available for pre-order from Carphone Warehouse for £399. In November, it will be available from Selfridges, John Lewis, Dixons Travel, Currys PC World, Amazon, Very, and Littlewoods.