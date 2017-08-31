BlackBerry KeyOne black edition: Hands on with the stealthy upgrade

The smartphone industry has long been in a race of uniformity. Everything is a glass rectangle dominated by screen, with the only real touches of individuality coming on the back of the phones. And even then, the differences can be only slight.

Even at this early dawn of bezel-less phone screens, it seems as though, eventually, all phones will look alike.

Except for one phone. The KeyOne by BlackBerry Mobile. It's a powerful mid-range device with a physical keyboard; something that hadn't been a feature on a great Android phone for a long time.

We really enjoyed our time with the phone when it launched earlier this year, and while many lauded it as the perfect Android productivity tool for enterprise, the company has seen a large uptake in regular consumer purchases as well.

This led them to introduce a new version. The Black Edition BlackBerry KeyOne is - as the name suggests - all black. Wherever there was silver anodised aluminium before, it's now been replaced by matte black. The new look is stealthy, serious and - dare we say - sexy.

The only metal parts that aren't matte black are the frets between the keys - which are still black, but glossy - and the chamfered edges around the power, volume and Convenience keys, which have a silver finish.

The changes aren't purely aesthetic though. Inside, the company has ramped up the storage and memory so that you'll now get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, to go alongside the same Snapdragon 625 processor that performed so well in the first version.

Apart from those internal changes, this is the same phone as before and BlackBerry's attempt at tempting more consumers to consider switching back to a physical keyboard.

That means it's the same 4.5-inch IPS display with the unusual 1080 x 1620 resolution, and the same 12-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the back.

It also runs Android Nougat, complete with BlackBerry's suite of apps and interfaces, including the Hub, Calendar, Tasks and the ability to use each individual hardware key as a shortcut to launch an app or function.

The all black model with improved specifications will be available sometime in the middle of September and cost £549, just £50 more than the original silver and black model and initially come to the UK, Canada, Germany and France, with further countries being added later on.