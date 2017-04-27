BlackBerry KeyOne now available in the UK, exclusively from Selfridges

BlackBerry, under license by TCL Communications, has launched its latest Android-powered flagship smartphone, the KeyOne, in the UK. It's currently available to buy exclusively from Selfridges on Oxford Street, but will be available from Carphone Warehouse stores nationwide from 5 May.

The KeyOne is the successor to the BlackBerry Priv, and features, in true BlackBerry style, a full physical keyboard. Each key can be assigned to a different shortcut and a fingerprint scanner is integrated into the space bar.

Other long standing BlackBerry features to make their way across to the KeyOne include the company's security features. The pre-installed DTEK app will keep an eye on your phone's security status and will let you know if any apps are taking advantage of any permissions they've been granted.

The KeyOne will also come pre-installed with Android Nougat 7.1 with full access to the Play Store for apps and games and the battery, the largest ever to be fitted to a BlackBerry phone, claims to last up to 26 hours.

Elsewhere specs could be considered lower-than-flagship status, with a full HD display with 3:2 ratio, Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB of RAM. A 12-megapixel image camera adorns the rear of the phone, while an 8-megapixel camera is on the front for selfies, complete with 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The BlackBerry KeyOne is available to pick up now from the Home and Tech department at Selfridges for £499 SIM-free.