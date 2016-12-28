BlackBerry's final phone, the Mercury, set for CES 2017 reveal

BlackBerry's swansong, the DTEK 70/Mercury, is expected to be unveiled at CES 2017 in January in Las Vegas. It's said to be the last phone developed in-house by the struggling Canadian company after it handed over manufacturing, marketing and distribution responsibilities to TCL.
Before the launch, some more photos alleging to be of the Mercury have appeared online and they show what appears to be a fingerprint scanner integrated into the space bar.
The purported images look incredibly similar to renders we've already seen, adding some real weight to the rumour. The front-facing camera on the top right of the device has been made a bit smaller compared to the pictures we've seen before, but otherwise everything looks the same.
The BlackBerry Mercury is expected to come with a 4.5-inch full HD display which curves off at the edges, with a speaker grille placed along the top edge and sensors on the top left.
It's a mid-range smartphone, so don't expect top-of-the-range internals, instead the Mercury should come with a 2.02GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor and 3GB of RAM.
Around the back there will be an 18-megapixel camera and the front-facing should come in at 8-megapixels. Like previous BlackBerry DTEK smartphones, the 50 and 60, the DTEK 70 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat.
The CES 2017 reveal hasn't been confirmed by BlackBerry, but with a matter of days until the show, we don't have long to wait to find out.