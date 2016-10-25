BlackBerry officially announces DTEK60, available now for £475

The BlackBerry DTEK60 has been no secret, we've known it's been coming for some time now, the Canadian company even accidentally leaked the specs itself and a German retailer said it would go on sale on 25 October. Those leaks have rung true and it's now official and available to buy.

The DTEK60 is BlackBerry's flagship Android phone for 2016 and has been made by TCL, the same company responsible for Alcatel's range of smartphones, which is why is bears a similar design.

As was previously leaked, the DTEK60 has a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a scratch resistant glass and a special coating that the company claims protects against smudges and fingerprints. There's a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone and authorising purchases via Android Pay and BlackBerry's own Smart Keyboard promises to learn your typing speed and accuracy to help better predict words you want to write.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB RAM, so it's a little behind other flagships fitted with the 821 processor, but it's sure to be no slouch in day to day use.

You'll find a 21-megapixel camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash and autofocus, and an 8MP snapper on the front. BlackBerry has also fitted a 3000mAh battery which it says is good for 24 hours of use and the 32GB of internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

And of course, being a BlackBerry device, it will come with the security that have made the company famous and even comes with a DTEK app to monitor the OS and your apps and will let you know when your privacy may be at risk.

You can buy the BlackBerry DTEK60 now from BlackBerry's online store for £475 which includes a case and rapid charger free of charge.