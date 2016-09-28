BlackBerry confirms decision to ditch hardware division, all phones to be made by third-parties in future

It might not come as a surprise considering recent BlackBerry handsets have been OEM models made by third-parties, but the company has confirmed that it will no longer make hardware of any kind in-house going forward.

As part of its second quarter financial results, BlackBerry announced that it plans to scrap handset development in favour of a software and services-only strategy going forward.

"We are focusing on software development, including security and applications. The company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners," said John Chen, the company's executive chairman and CEO.

That means there will still be BlackBerry handsets - using Android as the operating system - but they will not be made by BlackBerry itself.

Instead, they will be like the rumoured handset codenamed "Argon", the DTEK60, which will be made Alcatel. It will follow the DTEK50 released earlier this year, which was also made by Chinese firm TCL Corporation, which owns the Alcatel brand.

That particular handset was very similar to the Alcatel Idol 4 and the DTEK60 is thought to be a rebranded Idol 4S in all but name.

Traditional BlackBerry fans will be saddened by the news, but the company has been in trouble for some time and the writing has long been on the wall for its own handsets.

Its move to concentrate solely on security software and services was expected by most.