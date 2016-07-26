BlackBerry DTEK50 officially announced, an all-touch secure Android phone

BlackBerry has officially unveiled the DTEK50, it's second Android phone, but the first without a physical keyboard. It's aimed at the mid-tier market consumers with a need for added security. In fact, during the announcement, security was the key feature.

The announcement comes just hours after images showed up on BlackBerry's official site for a short period of time, before being pulled.

As was saw in a recent leak, the device is almost identical to Alcatel's Idol 4, seemingly confirming reports that BlackBerry's next phone is being manufactured by TCL Communication. The smartphone maker builds phones for several brands, including Vodafone and Alcatel, often releasing the same phone in different skins and with different names.

As for specifications, the phone has a promising set of features for a device that'll cost well under £300.

Leading the line is a 5.2-inch full HD display with a scratch resistant surface. This screen is built in to a phone that measures 72.5mm wide, 147mm tall and just 7.4mm thin, which happens to weigh just 135g. For those curious, those are almost the exact same measurements as the Idol 4.

Inside, there's a Snapdragon 617 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage which can be expanded up to 2TB. Thanks to having Quick Charge 2.0 support, the 2610mAh battery can charge from 0-50 per cent in 51 minutes.

Moving on to cameras, there's a 6-element f/2.0 lens with a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a dual tone dual LED flash and 1080p full HD video recording. The front camera features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture as well as an LED flash.

Like the BlackBerry PRIV, the DTEK50 (formerly referred to as Neon) comes loaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and BlackBerry's own custom software pre-installed. This includes the BlackBerry Hub for managing notifications and the custom software keyboard as well as a number of other apps, including DTEK, the security management software.

While the specifications should make a great phone for the sub-£300 price point, it's the naming we find more interesting. Up until now, the phone has been referred to as either the Hamburg or Neon. However, BlackBerry opted to call it "DTEK50 by BlackBerry", naming the latest phone to match its Android security software. They called it that as a reflection of its commitment to make Android more secure.

Interestingly, despite being a security-focussed smartphone, there's no fingerprint sensor or any added biometric security features. However, the security is added in the software stage. BlackBerry's focus is on closing down any vulnerabilities as quickly as possible, within the same day, which you might not typically get on a normal Android phone. Each day it's working to keep your private details and phone safe from being hacked.

The DTEK50 is available to pre-order from BlackBerry's online store for £275 from today, with shipments expected to start making their way out by 8 August.