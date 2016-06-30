BlackBerry Hamburg could be called BlackBerry Neon, first press picture leaks

It has been common knowledge that BlackBerry will release two mid-range Android phones this year, most often called by their codenames, Hamburg and Rome. But a new report claims that the former of the two will actually be called the BlackBerry Neon. And there's even a leaked image for good measure.

The pic, posted by Twitter user @the_malignant, only shows the rear of a phone, but it not only matches previous rumours, it reveals a very interesting fact. It does seem, if genuine, that the BlackBerry Neon (Hamburg, or whatever you want to call it) will be almost exactly the same as the Alcatel Idol 4.

That supports a story we published on 27 June, that suggested TCL Communication, the company behind Alcatel smartphones, will also be producing the Neon and possibly other BlackBerry devices going forward.

The leaked image has many similarities to the Idol 4: camera placement, the flash and even the top and bottom metallic strips and speaker grilles.

That depends, of course, on the validity of the posted picture and we have no official confirmation on that front. It does match multiple sources of speculation though.

Another leak, back in May, also revealed some of the Neon's (Hamburg's) specifications.

A 3D graphics benchmark test found on GFXBench suggests that the phone has a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, 1.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 405 graphics, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 12-megapixel rear camera. The camera on the front is 7-megapixels, it says.

These are similar but not identical to the Idol 4, so you might notice some differences.

We're not yet sure when BlackBerry plans to launch its new device or the BlackBerry Rome, but we do know the company plans for them to be in the $300-$400 mark.