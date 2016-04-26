  1. Home
BlackBerry Priv gets Android Marshmallow, more battery life and data control

|
BlackBerry fans have had a tough time of it lately with app support abandonment. But they can rely on the flagship Priv handset to keep pushing forward with the latest update bringing Android 6.0 Marshmallow to the phone.

While WhatsApp and Facebook support were dropped for the BlackBerry OS, and since then BB10 was announced as killed off all together, the Priv is still up to date thanks to its Android operating system. It looks like Android support is going well though, relatively, since this update only appeared on the likes of Samsung phones a few months back.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for the BlackBerry Priv brings with it a host of features, some of which are designed for BlackBerry only.

There's customised personal data permissions, allowing users determine what information an app can access. This can be controlled for each app allowing control over personal data. S/MIME support is included for a deeper level of security thanks to offering digital signatures and encryption options for emails. The BlackBerry Keyboard has been enhanced for better accuracy. Finally there's more battery life thanks to Android's Doze feature.

The BlackBerry Priv Android 6.0 Marshmallow update is out now and can be downloaded the software now.

