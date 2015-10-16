BlackBerry posts official 'Introducing Priv' video to YouTube, watch it here

BlackBerry's next device could make or break the company.

When you think of smartphones, you likely think of Android, Apple, and Windows phones. BlackBerry comes in at a very distant fourth. But that might soon change, because BlackBerry is going Android. For the last weeks or so, during what seems to be a huge promotional effort on BlackBerry's behalf, several details about a handset called Priv have leaked.

Earlier today, for instance, and somewhat out of the blue, pre-orders for the BlackBerry Priv opened through Carphone Warehouse, confirming all the details in the process. Every leak thus far has suggested this handset will be the first BlackBerry device to run Android, and it could therefore help BlackBerry regain its footing in the smartphone sector.

A hands-on video also leaked earlier today, once again courtesy of Carphone Warehouse, showing what the slider looks like and can do. But if you had any doubts left in your mind about the Priv, prepare to be amazed: BlackBerry has posted what looks to be the first official promotional video for the Priv, confirming once and for all what it is capable of doing.

The "Introducing Priv" video is about 40 seconds long. To complement the premiere of this video, BlackBerry has opened a pre-registration page for its device, in which you can register to learn first when it'll be available to buy.