BlackBerry Priv specs, price and date confirmed, as pre-orders open

Somewhat out of the blue, pre-orders for the BlackBerry Priv have opened at Carphone Warehouse, confirming all the details in the process.

The BlackBerry Priv has been one of the worst kept secrets in the smartphone world, with the leaks being so prolific that CEO John Chen came out and confirmed the device, before sharing photos and appearing in TV interviews with it.

Although there isn't a final confirmation from BlackBerry, Carphone Warehouse in the UK has confirmed that the BlackBerry Priv will be available from 6 November and pre-orders for the Android-powered BlackBerry are now open.

You'll be able to get a range of tariffs on the new slider handset, starting from £49 a month, making this a top-tier device. It's also available SIM free for £579, again confirming that it's a pitched at the top level.

As for the device specification, we already knew that it would have a 5.4-inch display up top, but we now seen confirmation that it is an AMOLED display of 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution for a cracking 540ppi.

The handset itself is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset with 3GB of RAM, and there's 32GB of internal storage, with the option to expand via microSD up to 2TB.

There's an 18-megapxiel camera on the rear with a dual LED flash and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The BlackBerry Priv will launch on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and there's a 3410mAh battery.

There's the full BlackBerry physical keyboard and the device measures 147 x 77.2 x 9.4mm, expanding to 184mm tall when you slide it open. It's fairly weighty at 192g.

The device comes with a full build of Android, enhanced with BlackBerry additions, like the DTEK privacy app.

Carphone Warehouse is claiming exclusivity here, so hit up the source below if you want to know more.