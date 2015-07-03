BlackBerry Venice could be the Android BB slider you've been looking for

A leopard might not be able to change its spots - this leak comes from "retired" leaker Evan Blass - but it seems BlackBerry might be able to change its OS.

There have been rumours circulating that BlackBerry was taking a lot of interest in what Android could offer, above and beyond supporting apps. Recently company CEO John Chen was happy to say that they would build an Android device if it could be made secure.

Now we've had the appearance of a forthcoming handset showing Android in all its glory.

The device in question has a couple of distinctive traits, namely the curved edges to the display and the stylised speaker bar across the bottom. If it looks familiar, that's because it matches the Slider that was leaked in April, as well as the slider handset flashed at MWC 2015.

The name for the handset is reported to be BlackBerry Venice, which again, is a detail we first heard about in April and @EvLeaks says that its heading to AT&T. That's not to say it won't appear elsewhere, it almost certainly will, as a pure Android handset would be a huge step for BlackBerry.

Importantly this doesn't appear to be a half-baked BlackBerry and Android pie, as you've got all the core Google services in there, like Play, Maps and so on.

We do need to take some of this with a pinch of salt. It's only a device render at this time, but there seems to be a huge weight of gossip pointing to some big things from BlackBerry with Android soon.