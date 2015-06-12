Your next BlackBerry could be running Android, later this year

BlackBerry could be about to change tack with a new device that features the Android operating system.

Until now BlackBerry devices have coming running BlackBerry's own OS. The move to Android could open up its appeal for those that want both Android and a physical keyboard.

According to Reuters, BlackBerry will unveil its first Android OS smartphone later this year.

The source said that this won't mean the BlackBerry 10 is going anywhere soon, but it does signify falling sales of BlackBerry devices as they are.

The move comes as a result of a new device management system, used by companies giving out phones to employees, called BES12. This new system will be able to control not only BlackBerrys but also Android and iOS handsets.

The device expected to get the Android makeover first is BlackBerry's slider smartphone that was leaked at Mobile World Congress a few months back. That should mean we can expect to see the first BlackBerry Android smartphone as soon as this August.

This news all comes from one source at the moment with little else to substantiate the story so we're taking it with a pinch of salt, for now. But it does seem to make sense as a move for BlackBerry which is certainly not dominating the headlines like it used to.

READ: Three new BlackBerry smartphones leaked: Slider, Oslo and Porsche Design