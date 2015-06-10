BlackBerry Oslo exists and here are some amazing hands-on shots and specs

Press images of what could turn out to be the replacement for the BlackBerry Passport leaked little over a month ago but there are far better shots of the device now. And they've been accompanied by a raft of leaked specifications too.

The hands-on shots of the new QWERTY keyboard-sporting device were posted by BlackBerry dedicated site N4BB, although there's no mention as to where they came from. The site also claims to have a fair few of the key specs nailed down.

If genuine, the Oslo will have similar specifications to the AT&T version of the Passport released in the US. That's a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 13-megapixel camera, 3GB of RAM, and 3,450mAh battery.

The handset looks different though, with a combination of silver plastic and a steel frame giving it a more retro feel. The rear is rubberised and textured to make it more comfortable in the hand.

N4BB claims that the phone is potentially coming to Europe, as well as other EMEA regions. It might also make its way to China as the first Passport-like device for that country.

An actual release date is yet unknown but with the leaks ramping up we're more than likely to hear more on the Oslo soon.