Three new BlackBerry smartphones leaked: Slider, Oslo and Porsche Design

Three new BlackBerry smartphones leaked: Slider, Oslo and Porsche Design
BlackBerry already teased a slider smartphone from MWC last month and now leaks have revealed it alongside two other smartphones.

The BlackBerry Slider or Venice, a successor to the current Passport called Oslo, plus a new Porsche Design Blackberry have all leaked on Chinese site Weibo.

The first of three dubbed the Slider or Venice shows a curved screen along with a front-facing speaker. This features a 5.1-inch QHD display for 1,440 x 2,560 resolution, an octa-core CPU, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras plus a 3,650mAh battery according to rumours. the QWERTY keyboard should be spacious in spite of also featuring that large display. This is rumoured to appear in autumn.

Weibothree new blackberry smartphones leaked slider oslo and porsche design image 4

The Passport successor, named Oslo, will also feature a QHD display at 1,440 x 2,560. This will be powered by a Snapdragon 800 processor and should feature a 13-megapixel camera with OIS and a 3,450mAh battery.

This is rumour to arrive on 30 June along with a full QWERTY keyboard.

Weibothree new blackberry smartphones leaked slider oslo and porsche design image 2

Lastly there's the Porsche Design BlackBerry P'9984 which should have the same specs as the Passport. This will feature BlackBerry's QWERTY keyboard for that want that physical interface that come to be expected from BlackBerry.

Pricing has not leaked for any of the devices but expect to hear more from BlackBerry in the near future.

Weibothree new blackberry smartphones leaked slider oslo and porsche design image 3

