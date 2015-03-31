BlackBerry Leap available for pre-order, costs £200 and ships 24 April

BlackBerry has opened its pre-order pages for its latest BlackBerry 10 OS handset. The BlackBerry Leap came as a bit of a surprise during Mobile World Congress in February but garnered a fair amount of attention even though it is aimed at young and start-up business users rather than the general public.

That could be because it harks back to the Z10 and Z30, having no QWERTY keyboard. It's also reasonably inexpensive for a 5-inch 4G phone, costing just £199 on BlackBerry's own store site. You can head there now if you fancy placing an order for one to ship on release day, 24 April.

BlackBerry says that you'll have to be quick though as stock will be limited - at least for the initial wave. There are pre-order pages for the UK, US, France and Germany, while BlackBerry's homeland of Canada has to "stay tuned" for now.

Other regions will get pricing and release details in the "coming weeks".

Other specifications for the BlackBerry Leap include up to 17 hours of talktime battery life, a HD (1280 x 720) screen resolution, 8-megapixel camera on the rear, 2-megapixel camera on the front and a dual-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm 8960 processor with 2GB of RAM.

BlackBerry's security services are present which makes the phone attractive to small businesses, certainly.