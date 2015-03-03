BlackBerry Leap is the 5-inch HD touchscreen smartphone you didn’t see coming

A new BlackBerry has been announced from Mobile World Congress 2015, dubbed the Leap it's a 5-inch HD touchscreen handset that aims to impress.

BlackBerry says the Leap boasts the features of a hero device, including 4G connectivity, with the price of an entry-level one.

Despite the price BlackBerry is keen to note that the Leap will last all day. Even with heavy use it claims the Leap will deliver 25 hours of use on a charge thanks to the 2,800mAh battery.

Of course as can be expected BlackBerry says the Leap was created with the highest security standards with encryption, plus built-in anti-malware protection and back-up, wipe and restore.

BlackBerry Hub will be included for all your communication needs including BBM messages, texts, emails and social media all appearing in one place.

Control everything using the BlackBerry keyboard which offers error correction, multi-language support, customised adaption, and flow.

Apps are not limited to BlackBerry World offerings as the Amazon App Store is also accessible immediately opening up the number and type of apps available.

The handset will work with BlackBerry Blend meaning that you can access the same content across devices. So jumping from smartphone to PC shouldn't mean transferring files as everything will have automatically synced ready for you.

Details on pricing and release date have not been announced yet but you can register your interest to be alerted via the BlackBerry website.