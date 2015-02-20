  1. Home
BlackBerry finally brings its limited edition red BlackBerry Passport to the UK

Brits can now get their hands on a red Passport. The BlackBerry one, of course.

During an investor conference last November, BlackBerry announced some new products and changes in the works. John Chen, the company's CEO, also pulled our a red phone and confirmed a limited-edition version of the BlackBerry Passport would launch in the US. That device is now available in the UK.

The limited-edition Red BlackBerry Passport, which features a square touch screen and and touch-enabled QWERTY keyboard, can be purchased from from Amazon, Clove Technologies, Mobile Phones Direct, and Unlocked Mobiles. Due to the "limited-edition" aspect, BlackBerry has stressed quantities won't last.

Specs include a 4.5-inch display with a 1440x1440 resolution at 531 PPI, 13-megapixel OIS camera capable of shooting 1080p video at 60fps, 32 GB of internal storage, 3GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, support for MicroSD memory, GPS, Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi, and NFC, and a 30-hour battery life.

A recent Valentine’s Day promotion meant that the BlackBerry 10-powered flagship was available for $599 rather than $699 in the US, but a similar promotion doesn't appear to be live in the UK.

READ: Red BlackBerry Passport to launch on Black Friday in US

