BlackBerry Classic officially launches to 'upgrade' the Bold experience

BlackBerry has officially launched the BlackBerry Classic. Having been teased through most of 2015 - and available for pre-order for the past few weeks - the final details of this device have now been revealed.

The BlackBerry Classic is a return to form (factor) for BlackBerry, bringing a traditional pairing of touch and type. The keyboard is exactly what you remember from the days of the Bold, with a central band of controls to make navigation easier than some previous devices.

Launched at parallel events in New York, Frankfurt and Singapore, the BlackBerry Classic features a 3.5-inch display topped with Gorilla Glass 3, offering 294dpi.

There's a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with microSD card expansion. The battery is said to give you 22 hours of life.

You have an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel camera on the front.

It launches on the latest OS, BB 10.3.1, previously seen on the Passport. Unlike the Passport, however, the Classic sticks to more conventional dimensions, aiming to be more manageable on the move.

The language surrounding the launch of the BlackBerry Classic is very much pitched towards the business user, with talk about security and enterprise. John Sims, president of global enterprise services, stated at the launch that BlackBerry was still in use with the governments of all the G7 countries.

The BlackBerry Classic will cost £349 SIM free and you'll be able to buy it online and from Selfridges. It will be available through networks for business customers.