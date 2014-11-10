  BlackBerry says no new handsets for foreseeable future, but here are the ones it will focus on

BlackBerry is still completing its get-back-on-track plan and can't afford to launch too many new devices.

John Chen, the company's CEO, told Reuters that BlackBerry has sold assets, landed key partnerships, and raised cash - all while following the first phase of its two-year plan. The next thing it will work on is preventing more money loss. That involves managing the supply chain, inventories, and cash, as well as applying restraint when it comes to making new handsets.

Chen considers the unusually-shaped BlackBerry Passport a successful product and claimed orders have increased. BlackBerry didn't make many units however, and so supplies are globally limited. In fact, Chen is being hesitant when it comes to making any new devices. There's no final decisions yet, for instance, on whether new devices will launch in 2015.

"BlackBerry has survived; now we have to start looking at growth," said Chen. "I'm not going to build a general purpose device, simply because it is a 5-inch touchscreen. The Chinese can build one for 75 bucks, I can't get enough parts together for 75 bucks."

BlackBerry is still "reasonably comfortable" it can continue making money from its handset business, Chen said. So the company's current focus is entirely on a select few smartphones and ensuring they remain successful and profitable.

Quick summary: Oh my, BlackBerry.

Called the Passport because it's the size of a passport, the Passport could be described as a "kick 'em while they're down" product. Tthere are some great things here (BB10.3 is a great OS, the screen is sharp, the keyboard swipe functionality is awesome), but we felt like this product shouldn't have made it beyond the concept stage (even if it is ideal for Instagram addicts).

Pros: Email power tools, battery life is fantastic, BlackBerry Blend's potential and BB10.3 a great update, swipe keyboard

Cons: Design, lack of BlackBerry specific apps, keyboard issues, did we mention the design?

Price: £529

Full review: BlackBerry Passport review

Quick summary: The BlackBerry Z3 Jakarta Edition is for Indonesia only, but it represents a new start for the devices division of the manufacturer. It comes with a 5-inch 960 x 540 screen and has 8GB of internal storage and a 5-megapixel camera on the rear. It sports BlackBerry 10 and isn't designed to be a flagship device but rather a solid device that won't break the bank.

At launch in May, the BlackBerry Z3 smartphone was available in a limited edition model - the BlackBerry Z3 Jakarta Edition - featuring the inscription “Jakarta” on the back. Indonesians are makor BlackBerry users, so it makes since that BlackBerry would make a device specifically for them. The Z3 Jakarta Edition doesn’t have the best specs though.

Want to know more? BlackBerry has posted its own unboxing video, above, to show off its angular body and abilities.

Quick summary: In December, BlackBerry will launch the BlackBerry Classic. It might be the last handset from the company for quite some time. It's also a device similar to its once-popular Bold smartphone.

According to tech blog N4BB, which obtained both leaked photos and a spec list of the yet-to-be-released device, BlackBerry's Classic will bring back the five-button belt with clickable buttons and a non-illuminated trackpad.

Other notable specs include a 3.46-inch LCD touchscreen with a 720x720 resolution and 294 ppi, dual-core 1.5 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM with expandable memory via MicroSD up to 128 GB, and a 8MP rear-facing camera capable of 1080p HD video at 30 frames per second. There's also a 2MP front-facing camera capable of 720p HD video recording.

The BlackBerry Classic is expected to be available in black or white colour options and will support NFC and wireless charging. It'll also have a 2,515mAh non-removable battery.

Want to know more? Check out BlackBerry's announcement blog post for the BlackBerry Classic.