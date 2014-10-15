BlackBerry Classic detailed in leaked spec sheet and photos, coming this year

Before the year is out, BlackBerry will reportedly launch a new device called Classic.

According to tech blog N4BB, which obtained both leaked photos and a spec list of the yet-to-be-announced device, BlackBerry's Classic will bring back the five-button belt with clickable buttons and a non-illuminated trackpad.

Other notable specs should include a 3.46-inch LCD touchscreen with a 720x720 resolution and 294 ppi, dual-core 1.5 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM with expandable memory via MicroSD up to 128 GB, and a 8MP rear-facing camera capable of 1080p HD video at 30 frames per second. There's also a 2MP front-facing camera capable of 720p HD video recording.

The BlackBerry Classic will be available in black or white colour options and will support NFC and wireless charging. It'll also have a 2,515mAh non-removable battery. You can expect the Classic to launch this winter, likely around November.

No word yet on pricing, but check out the gallery below for more pictures.