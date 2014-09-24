  BlackBerry Blend: The power of a BlackBerry without having it in the room

BlackBerry is hoping to making working from home while still accessing your company intranet a lot easier with a new service called BlackBerry Blend.

The new feature, which is a part of the new BB 10.3 OS, will be available for BlackBerry Passport and Porsche Design P'9983 owners this week, and for older BB 10 devices at the start of next year.

"With the amount of time spent shuffling between devices throughout the day, the type of integration that BlackBerry Blend offers will bring a whole new level of productivity to our users," said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO at BlackBerry. "Whether you need to access important work files on the road or respond to text and email messages on your tablet while commuting to work, BlackBerry Blend ensures all of your important information is safely accessible, regardless of the device you are using."

Once up and running, BlackBerry Blend will allow users to install a dedicated piece of software on a PC, a Mac, or any Android tablet and then instantly get message notifications, read and respond to work and personal email, BBM or text messages, and access your documents, calendar, contacts and media in real time.

If you are on BES10 you can securely access your company intranet and other corporate resources through your Work Browser like corporate email or view and edit address book.

In time, the system will be accessible via a browser meaning any computer whether it's at the airport or in your home, a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint.

The system, which sounds like a reworking of the BlackBerry Bridge feature that was available for the ill-fated BlackBerry Playbook tablet, won't however require users to have their BlackBerry nearby.

It means that for the first time users would be able to use their home PC or Mac to log into their company intranet or access files normally only accessible via a complicated VPN connection and security key.

The new software will also relay all the messages in real time to the BlackBerry Blend software effectively allowing you to not even have the BlackBerry in the same room or building.

As you might expect with BlackBerry, the new service will be powered through the BlackBerry network with system admins having the ability to set BlackBerry Blend parameters for users that match their security guidelines.