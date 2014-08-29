  1. Home
BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9983 leaked again, this time with a stack of specs

Forgive us readers, for we have sinned. It's been a week since our last Porsche Design P'9983 leak and we've heard nothing more in the seven days since.

However, Indian BlackBerry news site BBIN has posted new pictures of the alleged new BlackBerry/Porsche collaboration and a whole stack of specifications to go with them.

It claims that the forthcoming high-end edition phone - codenamed "Kahn" - will come with a 3.1-inch 720 x 720 OLED display, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. There will a 2-megapixel cam on the front, a 2,100mAh battery and a healthy 64GB of internal storage.

The 4G (LTE) phone will sport BlackBerry 10 OS 10.3 from the box and most interestingly, it won't have the leather rear panel as found on previous collaborative smartphones, but a glass-weave design, much like the Q10 and Z30 phones from BlackBerry itself.

READ: BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 review

The QWERTY keyboard on the front though is typical Porsche Design, with angular, chunky keys. it is also claimed that Sapphire glass will protect the screen, lending another touch of luxury to the whole experience, as well as maximum protection from scratches.

BBIN suggests that the Porsche Design P'9983 will be released in September, alongside the BlackBerry Passport, although no price has been mentioned as yet.

