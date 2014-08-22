  Porsche Design P'9983 'Khan' BlackBerry leaked

BlackBerry has a new Porsche Design smartphone in the works which has leaked online ahead of its official release. The new BlackBerry P'9983 is going by the code name "Khan".

The Khan leaked on N4BB which claims this will be the first proper BlackBerry 10 Qwerty smartphone from Porsche Design. What it means by proper when the P'9981 had Qwerty too isn't clear. It also backed these claims up with specs it has managed to attain.

The Porsche Design P'9983 will feature a 3.5-inch touchscreen display. The smartphone will be powered by a 1.7GHz dual-core CPU back by an impressive 3GB of RAM for a good battery life to power balance. The phone will come with 64GB of storage onboard, though further expansion was not mentioned.

While the P'9983 won't have a capacitive keyboard like the Passport it will have a blend of its styled buttons and those found on the Q10. This should result in the ideal size and shape full Qwerty keyboard.

The P'9983 should come in matte black, according to the photo. This also shows the BlackBerry and Porsche Design logos have been repositioned since the P'9981 versions was released.

Expect the BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9983 to launch around the same time as the Passport later in 2014. It should cost around $2,000, limiting it to a very particular crowd then.

READ: BlackBerry Porsche Design P'9981 review