BlackBerry Passport is a sign that the company will try anything, be good for Instagram though

BlackBerry has quietly unveiled a new smartphone with a square display that is going to be perfect for Instagram users and it is called the BlackBerry Passport.

During a live-streamed special meeting about its latest financial results, BlackBerry talked about new devices coming in FY2015. The company even presented a slideshow to go along with its device announcements and subsequently revealed the Passport's design. The Passport will feature a 4.5-inch 1440 x 1440 resolution display and a physical QWERTY keyboard.

BlackBerry has dabbled with square displays in the past, such as when it released the BlackBerry Q10, but the Passport is still interesting because it will be wider across than the Samsung Galaxy Note 3. Samsung's phablet is 2.79-inches wide, whereas the Passport is 3.18-inches wide. For comparison purposes, the iPhone 5S is 1.96-inches wide. The Passport's square display will also be paired with a shallow and condensed keyboard.

BlackBerry board ensures keyboards are key going forward

You'll notice from the pictures in the gallery below that the Passport's keyboard will feature a three-row layout rather than four. BlackBerry opted to move the space bar from a fourth row and into a the third, in between the V and B keys. Wondering how long it'll take to get familiar with this layout might be the least of your worries however, as we're curious if apps will look well or perform adequately on a 1:1 aspect ratio display.

BlackBerry and Amazon recently announced a deal that would allow BlackBerry consumers to download and run Amazon Android apps on their BlackBerry devices. That means the Passport will eventually - when it releases later this year - be able to run Amazon Android apps, even though the apps weren't designed with the Passport's unusual size in mind.

BlackBerry has not announced any other specifications for the Passport. But it confirmed the Passport would launch at a UK event in September.

