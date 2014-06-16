  BlackBerry still has more consumer users in the UK than Windows Phone

Despite claims from Microsoft that Windows Phone OS is the third most popular smartphone operating system after Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, new data has emerged that shows it has yet to surpass BlackBerry in the UK.

As noted by journalist Charles Arthur, London-based market research firm Kantar has released a chart that reveals there are more consumer users of BlackBerry devices in the UK than users of Windows Phone devices. Specifically, Kantar's data, cropped from a period ending in March 2014, showed Apple and iOS as the top two operating systems. BlackBerry debuted in third place, with Windows following behind in fourth place.

Interestingly, when opening Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona, Microsoft said it had beat BlackBerry in terms of becoming the third most popular smartphone operating system (it's not clear however if Microsoft meant European, US, or worldwide markets). Still, Windows Phone software was appearing to find success in new demographics and new markets, likely thanks to lower-specification devices and even well-received cameraphones.

Microsoft's Joe Belfiore, while at MWC in February, emphasised that Microsoft got a big popularity boost from the decline of other device makers, including BlackBerry. He said: “The momentum is ours – we’ve overtaken BlackBerry to become the third largest ecosystem. It’s the smartpone reinvented around you. We’re gaining market share every day.”

Although Microsoft is indeed gaining market share every day, it appears the company's mobile operating system hasn't yet lured enough Brits from Blackberry. Maybe one day it shall.