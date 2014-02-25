  BlackBerry Z3 5-inch touch device announced for Indonesia

BlackBerry has used Mobile World Congress 2014 to announce a new full touch device, the BlackBerry Z3.

Previously circulating under the codename "Jakarta", the new BlackBerry handset is destined for customers in Indonesia, with BlackBerry saying it's been designed specially for them.

The BlackBerry Z3 is also the first device to come out of BlackBerry's new partnership with Foxconn.

The BlackBerry Z3 features a 5-inch touchscreen display, so offers an on-screen keyboard rather than the classic Qwerty keyboard of BlackBerrys past.

The Z3 will be running the latest version of BB10, but other details are currently unknown.

"We are excited to introduce the new BlackBerry Z3, the first smartphone to emerge from our strategic partnership with Foxconn, which was announced in mid-December, 2013," said John Chen, BlackBerry CEO.

"The BlackBerry Z3 embodies all that BlackBerry 10 offers, with its exceptional productivity features and reliable communications, in a stylish, all-touch design made affordable for customers in Indonesia."

The BlackBerry Z3 will be available in April. There's no word if the Z3 will be coming to other territories.