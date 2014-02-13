  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

BlackBerry 64-bit octa-core phone coming this September not 2015, says source

and |
Pocket-lint BlackBerry 64-bit octa-core phone coming this September not 2015, says source
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

The much-rumoured 64-bit octa-core BlackBerry smartphone is coming this year, not 2015, Pocket-lint can reveal. A trusted source, who has been right on BlackBerry matters in the past, told us the phone is currently slated for September 2014.

Our source also confirmed that it will definitely have a 64-bit processor ("100 per cent") and that OpenGL 3 is coming to the platform too.

Advanced OpenGL support could potentially improve the graphics rendering, shading and 3D objects. BlackBerry has utilised OpenGL in BlackBerry 10 smartphones before, but this is a significant step up in features for developers to make use of.

READ: BlackBerry 64-bit octa-core smartphone planned for 2015?

Previous rumours about the octa-core handset, which is yet to be named by any source, claim that it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8994 running at 2.5GHz per core.

BlackBerry is also said to be working on several mid-range handsets, one speculated to be the BlackBerry Ontario and the others in new W and B-series line-ups. We haven't heard any more about them from our source. Yet.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
  2. Stunning Titanium Grey Samsung Galaxy S9 now on pre-order from Carphone Warehouse
  3. Leaked image of 6.1-inch LCD Apple iPhone confirms single-lens camera and Face ID
  4. Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  1. iOS 12 system requirements: Will iOS 12 run on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?
  2. When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
  3. Motorola One Power hands-on images confirms notch and dual camera
  4. Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
  5. Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat may finally launch by September
Comments