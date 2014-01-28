BlackBerry OS 10.2.1 update available, adds picture passwords, FM radio and more
BlackBerry has released an update for its BlackBerry 10 operating system that adds a whole gamut of new features, including the ability to customise a pinch gesture to filter messages and notifications in the Hub, a more simplified system to answer or ignore calls, and the option to create SMS and email groups.
BlackBerry 10.2.1 also gives you the possibility to open messages that appear on the lock screen with just a tap, and picture passwords for quick unlocking. To unlock the phone you need to drag a grid of random numbers so that the number you previously selected overlays the point on the picture also previously determined.
The quick settings menu is now customisable. There is an offline browser reading mode. And you can now choose your preferred sync source for contacts, so you will also have the most up-to-date list available to you.
This particular OS update will give you the option to set future updates to automatically download. There are new security features for Enterprise users. And if you have a BlackBerry Z30, Q10 or Q5 you can now use the built-in FM radio. This doesn't need a network connection.
The update is rolling out from today across all territories. It is available on Pocket-lint's UK Q10, so you should check to see if you can get it too.
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Leaked LG G7 ThinQ render reveals phone's colours, mystery side button
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The best Android phone, bar none
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: What's the story so far?
- (Product)Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus official, available Friday 13 April
- LG G7 ThinQ confirmed, will be officially unveiled in May
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
Comments