BlackBerry OS 10.2.1 update available, adds picture passwords, FM radio and more

BlackBerry has released an update for its BlackBerry 10 operating system that adds a whole gamut of new features, including the ability to customise a pinch gesture to filter messages and notifications in the Hub, a more simplified system to answer or ignore calls, and the option to create SMS and email groups.

BlackBerry 10.2.1 also gives you the possibility to open messages that appear on the lock screen with just a tap, and picture passwords for quick unlocking. To unlock the phone you need to drag a grid of random numbers so that the number you previously selected overlays the point on the picture also previously determined.

The quick settings menu is now customisable. There is an offline browser reading mode. And you can now choose your preferred sync source for contacts, so you will also have the most up-to-date list available to you.

This particular OS update will give you the option to set future updates to automatically download. There are new security features for Enterprise users. And if you have a BlackBerry Z30, Q10 or Q5 you can now use the built-in FM radio. This doesn't need a network connection.

The update is rolling out from today across all territories. It is available on Pocket-lint's UK Q10, so you should check to see if you can get it too.