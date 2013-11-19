  Porsche Design P’9982 smartphone from BlackBerry officially announced

Porsche Design has created another BlackBerry smartphone, this time with the BB 10.2 operating system.

The Porsche Design P'9982 smartphone from BlackBerry extends the range, featuring a satin-finished frame made from stainless steel, with a leather covered back plate. There will also be a special edition model, of which there are 500, has a hand-wrapped Crocodile leather back available from Harrods.

Extras included with this premium smartphone include: BlackBerry Priority Hub which lets you manage conversations and notifications all from one place. BlackBerry Keyboard learns as you type for next word suggestions that can be selected with a finger flick. BBM Video with Screen Share lets you swipe to share what’s on your screen. Camera Time Shift grabs snaps before you’ve even hit the shutter button while Story Maker lets you orgnaise photos, videos and music into your own mini movies.

"Engineered Luxury meets Powered Performance – what has been true for the first Porsche Design smartphone is even truer for the all-touch P'9882," says Juergen Gessler, CEO of the Porsche Design Group. "Once again the collaboration with BlackBerry has led to a device that implements our iconic style credo without compromises. With the P'9982 we extend our range of modern luxury smartphones and establish ourselves as a market leader in this segment."

The Porsche Design P'9982 will be available from 21 November but be quick as there will only be 500 of the limited-edition Crocodile handsets made. If you're after the regular leather-backed one, they will have a full production run, so you'll have no problem picking one up. The P'9982 will be available from the Carphone Warehouse concession stand in Selfridges SIM-free for £1400 from 25 November.