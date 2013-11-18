  BlackBerry Z50 with quad-core processor tipped for Q3 2014, BlackBerry Q30 a little earlier

An executive shake-up and a new round of funding apparently won't deter BlackBerry from trying to make a comeback. The company is planning a new BlackBerry Z50 all-touch flagship and BlackBerry Q30 handset for the next year, according to reports out of China.

The BlackBerry Z50, a successor to both the just-released BlackBerry Z30 and the BlackBerry Z10, will allegedly pack a 5.2-inch display with a 1080 x 1920 resolution and a speedy quad-core processor. There are no other specifications for the device, but BlackBerry is said to be releasing the BlackBerry Z50 in Q3 of 2014.

But BlackBerry lovers can take some comfort from knowing that the refreshed BlackBerry Q10 - branded as the Q30 - will be available a little earlier, in Q2 of 2014. It will be the flagship Qwerty model out of BlackBerry, according to reports. Once again, we don't have too much information in the way of specifications, as these are early rumours.

The reports line up nicely with what we've been hearing, though. Our sources indicate that long before BlackBerry put itself up for sale in August, engineers were cranking along on new products, despite instability at the corporate level. We've also heard that things should get especially interesting for the company from March to May 2014.

The man tasked with saving BlackBerry is John Chen, and he says there are no plans for BlackBerry to shut down its handset business,even if it has struggled in the past few years.

"I know we have enough ingredients to build a long-term sustainable business," Chen said in an interview with Reuters this month. "I have done this before and seen the same movie before. I'm doing this for the long term. I am going to rebuild this company."

That's a reassuring sign not only or BlackBerry employees and shareholders but for its fans, too.