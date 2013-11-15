  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  BlackBerry phone news

Purported BlackBerry C-series handset leaks, packing what looks to be a budget punch

It's been a while since we've heard anything about a new device out of BlackBerry, given its internal struggles. Luckily for the BlackBerry lovers in the crowd, CrackBerry was able to score shots of what looks to be an upcoming C-Series smartphone that takes us back to the BlackBerry Curve days.

We don't get a look at the front of the handset unfortunately, but BlackBerry has been rumoured to offer both a Qwerty and full-touch version of the handset. It has some similarities to the Z10 and Z30 in the way the back is made and the material that's used. Could this be a budget handset going further down than the Z5 on the price scale?

There’s no word on the specifications for the C-Series handset as yet, but its rumoured to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 4.2 – 4.5 inch 720p display, and 5-megapixel rear-camera.

New BlackBerry CEO John Chen recently revealed that the company's device strategy is currently under review given the current shake-up within the company. There's the chance the C-Series has been scrapped as the company looks to other products and services for revenue stability, beyond devices for emerging markets. At any rate, it's fun to look at what could be.

