  BlackBerry won't shut down handset business, despite ousting CEO

Within hours of axing CEO Thorsten Heins and giving up the search for a buyer, BlackBerry's new CEO clarified that the company has no plans to shut down its handset business.

Citing John Chen, the new chief executive officer of BlackBerry (pictured above), Reuters reported on Monday that Blackberry believes it has enough resources to make a successful comeback in the smartphone space.

"I know we have enough ingredients to build a long-term sustainable business," Chen said in an interview with Reuters. "I have done this before and seen the same movie before."

Chen said a turnaround would take at least six quarters. Part of his plans to stage a comeback, aside from maintaining a handset business, include shaking up the company's executive team, adding new talent to the mix and various promotions for some people already in the system.

Chen, who replaced Heins as CEO, is currently a senior advisor to private equity firm Silver Lake, which recently partnered with Michael Dell to take Dell Inc private.

Chen's role at Silver Lake will have nothing to do with BlackBerry, he said, though he didn't elaborate on whether there would be licensing deals down the road for the BlackBerry 10 operating system and Dell hardware.

"I'm doing this for the long term. I am going to rebuild this company," Chen said.