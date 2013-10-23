BlackBerry 10.2 starts to roll out, expect it to hit your phone this week

BlackBerry 10.2 OS is to hit all BlackBerry 10 smartphones this week as the company presses "send" on the new system update.

Pre-installed on the BlackBerry Z30 from the box, the new software adds a number of key features to other BlackBerry handsets, including the Z10, Q10 and Q5.

The new BlackBerry Priority Hub learns what conversations are important to you and automatically puts those messages at the top of your inbox. Natural sound is now available in BBM video and voice calls to make them sound more natural and realistic.

There are now instant previews for BBM and SMS messages and emails that alert you wherever you are on your phone, even in apps. The on-screen BlackBerry keyboard has been improved for Z10 and Z30 users. And the phone now learns who you most share content with across social networks and BBM so cuts down the number of steps it takes to get to them specifically.

BlackBerry has added plenty of other changes too and suggests that "the best way to experience all BlackBerry 10.2 has to offer is to try it for yourself".

The update will hit Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada and the Middle East this week, Latin America in November, and the US "starting this winter". It will be available as an over-the-air download through the software updates section in settings.

