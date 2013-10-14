  BlackBerry publishes open letter after negative headlines to set the record straight

The struggling BlackBerry is working with 30 major news publishers to spread an open letter across nine countries to let customers know: "You can still count on us." The open letter comes at a time when BlackBerry has been the recipient of negative headlines, as it works to sell itself or parts of the company.

The open letter will be published in print media tomorrow, 15 October. It's targeted at long-time BlackBerry users, business partners, and fans. "You’ve no doubt seen the headlines about BlackBerry," the letter starts off. "You’re probably wondering what they mean for you as one of the tens of millions of users who count on BlackBerry every single day."

It then goes on to say customers can still count on BlackBerry, as it has a debt-free balance sheet and talks about its restructuring efforts. "We are restructuring with a goal to cut our expenses by 50 per cent in order to run a very efficient, customer-oriented organisation," the company says. As for the negative headlines: "It’s important that we set the record straight on a few things."

BlackBerry tells readers about its BlackBerry 10 portfolio, which includes two all touch devices and two Qwerty devices. Business, security, and enterprise mobility management are touched on. BBM's launch on Android and iPhone will make for the most engaging mobile messaging platform, according to the company.

Insiders are noting the open letter as a bold move by BlackBerry, as it is openly acknowledging negativity surrounding the company. BlackBerry stock sat at close to an 0.81 per cent rise when news of the open letter hit. There hasn't been a negative reaction as of yet.

The company ended the note saying: "Yes, there is a lot of competition out there and we know that BlackBerry is not for everyone. That’s OK. You have always known that BlackBerry is different, that BlackBerry can set you apart. Countless world-changing decisions have been finalised, deals closed and critical communications made via BlackBerry. And for many of you that created a bond, a connection that goes back more than a decade.

"We believe in BlackBerry – our people, our technology and our ability to adapt. More importantly, we believe in you. We focus every day on what it takes to make sure that you can take care of business."

When CrackBerry spoke to BlackBerry about the open letter, it said it was trying to reassure the millions of BlackBerry users that the company is still standing strong. It will be interesting to see if BlackBerry's tactics boost morale around the company.

Sources have told Pocket-lint that internally at BlackBerry development teams are still chugging along with products, even with buyout moves lingering.