  BlackBerry now selling Z10 and Q10 unlocked directly from its website

Following poor quarterly earnings, we assume BlackBerry is preparing to move a serious amount of smartphones to bounce back. The company has shown the first signs of that with a new listing on its website selling both the BlackBerry Z10 and Q10 unlocked, no-contract or specific carrier required. Think of this like a Google Play Nexus program-like move.

The BlackBerry Z10 is available in both white and black for $449 (£278). It features a 4.2-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, dual-core 1.5 GHz Krait processor, 1800 mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 2-megapixel front-camera, NFC, LTE, and all the goodies like Bluetooth.

The BlackBerry Q10 runs a little higher at $549 in white and black. It's aimed at users who love a physical keyboard, featuring a 3.1-inch Super AMOLED display, 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, LTE connectivity, NFC, a microSD slot and a 2100 mAh battery.

Both smartphones are GSM compatible, meaning they'll work with AT&T and T-Mobile stateside.

BlackBerry hasn't yet listed the BlackBerry Z30, its latest smartphone quietly announced a few weeks ago. The cheaper BlackBerry Q5 isn't found either.

Sadly, BlackBerry is making the unlocked smartphones available only in the US for now. It's no fire-sale - simply looks to be BlackBerry opening up a few more options for customers. Will you be picking one up?