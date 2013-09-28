  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

BlackBerry now selling Z10 and Q10 unlocked directly from its website

|
  BlackBerry now selling Z10 and Q10 unlocked directly from its website
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Following poor quarterly earnings, we assume BlackBerry is preparing to move a serious amount of smartphones to bounce back. The company has shown the first signs of that with a new listing on its website selling both the BlackBerry Z10 and Q10 unlocked, no-contract or specific carrier required. Think of this like a Google Play Nexus program-like move. 

The BlackBerry Z10 is available in both white and black for $449 (£278). It features a 4.2-inch capacitive touchscreen, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, dual-core 1.5 GHz Krait processor, 1800 mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 2-megapixel front-camera, NFC, LTE, and all the goodies like Bluetooth. 

The BlackBerry Q10 runs a little higher at $549 in white and black. It's aimed at users who love a physical keyboard, featuring a 3.1-inch Super AMOLED display, 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, LTE connectivity, NFC, a microSD slot and a 2100 mAh battery.

Both smartphones are GSM compatible, meaning they'll work with AT&T and T-Mobile stateside.

BlackBerry hasn't yet listed the BlackBerry Z30, its latest smartphone quietly announced a few weeks ago. The cheaper BlackBerry Q5 isn't found either

Sadly, BlackBerry is making the unlocked smartphones available only in the US for now. It's no fire-sale - simply looks to be BlackBerry opening up a few more options for customers. Will you be picking one up?

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments