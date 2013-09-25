  BlackBerry: No new BB10 devices till March

BlackBerry has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will not be launching any more BB10 devices beyond the four that it already has available in its current fiscal year, which ends in March.

The confirmation confirms what BlackBerry previously said in a recent statement, that it would focus on four prosumer devices as it tries to battle the more pressing problems at hand.

Although cagey in the initial statement issued last week, BlackBerry has confirmed to Pocket-lint those four devices will be the BlackBerry Z30, BlackBerry Z10, BlackBerry Q10, BlackBerry Q5.

In August 2012, before BB10 launching, BlackBerry told us that there would be six BB10 devices launched in 2013. This was again verified at CES 2013 in January, but it seems that the last two planned devices for 2013 won't be coming to market.

There's a lot happening behind the scenes at BlackBerry, with a $4.7 billion offer on the table to buy out the company and plenty of confusion about what this really means for consumers.

BlackBerry has stated that it will be focusing on enterprise and the prosumer segment. While we all know what enterprise means, prosumer is a bit more vague.

What it really means is that BlackBerry is falling back on its roots, with the business-first strategy pushing the services the Canadian company was initially known for, rather than chasing an out-and-out consumer proposition.

But that doesn't mean that BlackBerry plans to retreat from hardware: it will remain a hardware company, although BlackBerry today wouldn't be drawn on commenting on future device plans, either for BB10 or BB7. There’s a good chance that plans could rapidly change direction if the Fairfax Holdings buyout goes through.

The BlackBerry Z30 is the company's last BB10 launch for 2013, so the recently leaked C-series touch device and the QWERTY Kopi, won't be launching until 2014 if at all.