  BlackBerry's next budget smartphone leaks, to be priced lower than Q5

Even with the corporate environment at BlackBerry in a bit of a tough time, the company is still chugging along with its smartphone plans. BGR has obtained leaked photos of BlackBerry's upcoming budget handset, codenamed Kopi that looks close to the Palm Pixi the world saw in 2009.

The handset definitely looks cheap in the photos, not destined for the type of style perhaps the BlackBerry Z30 is after. According to BGR, it won't launch with LTE. However, the Kopi does have a removable battery for the crowd that is insecure about not having an accessible battery like the old days.

There's no word on a release date for the Kopi, but it is said to be priced even cheaper than the BlackBerry Q5. We assume it's destined for prepaid customers and emerging markets who need some cheap, QWERTY love.

Sources have indicated to Pocket-lint that even with the problems at BlackBerry's corporate environment, development teams are still working like normal to make products. Past the Kopi, BlackBerry also has another handset up its sleeve for the near future, we've heard. It's more than likely to be the full-touch C-series leaked by BBIN that looks similar to the BlackBerry Z30.

Can BlackBerry's budget smartphones help save the day?