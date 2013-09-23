  BlackBerry 10 C-series smartphone, a mix between Z and Q, leaks in photo

Despite BlackBerry announcing 40 per cent staff cuts, it's still ploughing on with new devices, apparently. This 10 C-series smartphone was leaked online, suggesting we can look forward to another touchscreen member of the BlackBerry family.

The BlackBerry 10 C-series, as it's being called for now, is apparently a mix between the Z and Q series handsets - although to us it looks like an old HTC. With the BlackBerry Z30 announced last week sporting the BlackBerry 10.2 OS it's clear the company still has new devices to continue pushing the new operating system. Would it be too much to hope that the blurred-out part is a fingerprint reader? Probably, if this is a mid-level phone.

This photo, leaked by bbin.in, reportedly shows a Z30 touchscreen-form mobile with the internal specs of the lower end Q5. The only really solid info given is that the 4.2-inch LCD screen will manage a 720 x 1280 resolution. We can also surmise that since it's supposed to run BlackBerry 10 it will also be LTE connected - as all phones with this OS are.

But whether this gets an exciting release soon is unclear. Especially after the Z30 was announced so subtly. Could this be the last of BlackBerry's handsets as the company downsizes by almost half?