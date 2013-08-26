  Sprint finally gets the BlackBerry Q10, launching 30 August for $199.99

We've been tracking the rumour that the BlackBerry Q10 will launch on Sprint for quite a while. Now at last the Big Yellow has announced that its first LTE BlackBerry will become available to customers on Friday August 30. Sprint loyalists will finally have a go at BlackBerry 10, and Sprint's slew of enterprise customers they will be happy to know BlackBerry Enterprise Service is included on the BlackBerry Q10.

Matching the price of other carriers, the BlackBerry Q10 will be available online and in Sprint stores for $199.99 with two-year contract agreement.

“Our customers have anxiously awaited the arrival of the BlackBerry Q10 smartphone,” said David Owens, Sprint's vice-president of product development. “Its best-in-class physical keyboard, productivity features, enhanced security capabilities and apps make it easy to be productive at work and connected to friends and family after hours."

Sprint made headlines earlier this year when it chose to opt out of offering the BlackBerry Z10. “We aren’t saying there’s anything different about our customers. We think our customers will be happy with the Qwerty keyboard and touchscreen on the Q10,” Sprint spokesman Mark Elliot said in March.

A full-touch BlackBerry is tipped for later this year, however, and is more than likely the BlackBerry A10 we've been hearing so much about.

If you're a Sprint customer and like what BlackBerry is putting out, this should come as good news.