  Wireless Power Consortium lists BlackBerry Z30 as having Qi wireless charging

BlackBerry may be seeking strategic alternatives, and potentially being up for sale, but that's not stopping the firm from pressing ahead with current BlackBerry 10 smartphone plans and continuing to adopt innovation.

Its next phone is widely expected to be the 5-inch BlackBerry Z30 - formerly known as the A10 - and evidence has been unearthed that it will be the latest handset to feature Qi wireless charging.

Wireless charging is de rigueur in the mobile phone world at present. Just about all the premium handsets on the market have the capability either built-in or through a swappable back cover (save for the iPhone, which bucks many trends), so it would make sense that BlackBerry would consider the option for a device it believes would sit at the top of its BB10 line-up.

And according to the Wireless Power Consortium, the organisation that authorises technologies for Qi wireless charging support, the Z30 has exactly that. It is listed on the consortium's site as an approved device.

The rest of the listing states that the BlackBerry Z30 has a "medium power receiver" and will be geographically available in North America. There is no mention of other regions outside of this, but we fully expect BlackBerry to release its new, beefy phone globally. As to when, we're not so sure.