  BlackBerry Z30 pops up in new hands-on video, the 5-incher formerly known as the A10

Vietnamese website Cellphone S has posted a well-made and clear video showing a hands-on of what it claims to be the BlackBerry Z30, a 5-inch BB10 smartphone that was long-associated with the A10 codename.

We've seen a handset that looks similar before, alongside BlackBerry handsets the Z10 and Q5, so this adds to the speculation that the next BlackBerry 10 smartphone will look like a cross between a Samsung Galaxy S4 and a HTC One.

There are plenty of screens to view as the Vietnamese tester scrolls through the operating system, but you could get the same by looking at one of the current models. The interesting stuff lies in the fact that, if true, the Z30 will very much be a statement phone. Its 5-inch AMOLED display may be rumoured to have only a 720p resolution, but it's certainly plenty big enough.

Also of note is the AT&T logo on the rear, which hints at this particular handset's destination (before it was waylaid, of course).

Previous speculation has suggested that as well as the larger screen size, the Z30 will sport a rear 8-megapixel camera and LED flash. There will be a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and 16GB of on-board storage. Connectivity will include micro USB and micro HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, NFC and DLNA support. The battery is 2,800mAh and the whole device is 9.4mm thick, it is said.

Cellphone S adds that it will come with a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm MSM8960 processor and 2GB of RAM. The 1280 x 720 screen will have 295ppi.

There is still no word on when BlackBerry might announce the Z30.