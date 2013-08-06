  High-end BlackBerry Z30 leaked alongside Z10 and Q5, includes five rows of apps

BlackBerry is expected to launch a high-end BlackBerry Z30 (once named the BlackBerry A10) on the market in the coming months, and in turn, it's seen plenty of leak action. CrackBerry is the latest to give us a taste, dropping images of the Z30 compared to the BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q5.

The images don't reveal anything too earth-shattering. Instead, they give us a solid comparison of how the high-end smartphone compares to its siblings. As you can tell, the BlackBerry Z30 has a towering look.

According to leaks, the Z30 is expected to have a 5-inch superAMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, dual-core processor and BlackBerry OS 10.2. The 5-inch display means that BlackBerry can fit an extra row of apps on the homescreen - like Apple did with the iPhone 5.

Not shown in the latest leak, but it has been before, is a rear 8-megapixel camera supported by an LED flash with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Z30 handsets floating around have shown 16GB of on-board storage, and connectivity comes in the tune of micro USB and micro HDMI, Wi-Fi, NFC and DLNA support. The battery is 2,800mAh and the whole device is 9.4mm thick.

Vietnamese website Tinhte published a large series of pictures and videos of the Z30 in July, showing it in action. There's no word on when the handset might launch.