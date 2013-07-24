BlackBerry A10 hands-on pictures and video appear online, look to be the real deal

The BlackBerry A10 - expected to replace the Z10 as the Canadian company's flagship non-Qwerty keyboard phone - has been leaked left, right and centre, and now a series of hands-on photos and a YouTube video of the purported device have appeared online.

Vietnamese website Tinhte has published a large series of pics of a device it claims to be the A10 and a video of the phone in action. It has also given a list of specifications currently on the "not for sale" testing model. On the rear is an AT&T logo, so we can only presume that it was heading to the carrier in the US and probably obtained directly from the manufacturer.

According to Tinhte, the phone comes with BlackBerry OS 10.2 installed, a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm MSM8960 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 5-inch 1280 x 768 AMOLED screen. It is believed to be a 4G phone.

A rear 8-megapixel camera is supported by an LED flash, while the front-facing camera is 2-megapixels. This specific handset comes with 16GB of on-board storage, and connectivity comes to the tune of micro USB and micro HDMI, Wi-Fi, NFC and DLNA support. The battery is 2,800mAh and the whole device is 9.4mm thick.

The site compares the A10 in some of its shots to the Z10 and it is considerably larger. BlackBerry will hope that sales will also be greater this time around.

The release date or even when it might be announced by BlackBerry is not known at present.